THE road has now been cleared following a crash on the A120.
Police were on the scene of a collision on the A120 at Horsley Cross at about 8.15 this morning.
Officers were called to reports that three vehicles have crashed near to the Horsley Cross roundabout.
It is believed the accident was due to an oil spill.
No injuries have been reported.
