POLICE are currently at the scene of a collision on the A120 at Horsley Cross.
Officers were called to reports that three vehicles have crashed at around 8.15am this morning near to the Horsley Cross roundabout.
It is believed the accident was due to an oil spill.
No injuries have been reported.
The Harwich-bound carriageway remains closed while debris and the oil spill is cleared.
A spokesman for Essex Police added: "Please make alternative travel arrangements where possible."
