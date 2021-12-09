A TRIO of essential Essex charities dedicated to helping young people have been awarded a financial share of a huge £1million money pot.

Butterflies Club, Friends of Essex & London Homeless, and The Rob George Foundation, have each received grants from Persimmon Homes.

The development company’s Building Futures campaign was launched with a view of supporting charities that provide opportunities and assistance for under-18s.

In total 96 organisations reached the final stage of the competition, which had already awarded £128,000 in £1,000 grants throughout the year.

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation and Team GB athletes Dani Rowe and Karen Bennett selected the finalists from more than 2,500 entrants.

The winners and runners-up were each given either £100,000 or £50,000 respectively, following a public vote which saw roughly 200,000 votes cast.

Butterflies Club in Hockley, Friends of Essex & London Homeless, and The Rob George Foundation in Colchester, were each handed £5,000 from the fund.

Jen Cormack, fundraiser at Butterflies Club, said: “Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and has helped to raise our profile locally.

“Even though we didn’t win one of the big prizes we are delighted to receive £5,000.

“The money will help us to continue with our club activities that are personalised for each child that we support with disabilities.”

Beverly Davies of The Rob George Foundation, set up in memory of Rob George, who died from acute myeloid leukaemia. was also thrilled with the financial windfall.

She added: “We are delighted to receive £5,000; it will provide a huge boost that will help us to support at least eight young people through our grants.”

Richard Hush, managing director at Persimmon Homes Essex, has since praised the groups who have represented the county and the campaign backing them.

He said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and it is wonderful to celebrate the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”