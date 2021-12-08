A BAKERY has shared a taste of Essex with 600 guests at one of London's most glittering charity events.
Manningtree-based bakery Lady Bakewell-Park supplied luxury biscuits to the Dorchester Hotel's Winter Ball.
Known as one of the key events in London’s social calendar, The Winter Ball was held in the Ballroom of the prestigious hotel.
This year it raised more than £400,000 for the nominated charity, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.
As part of the celebrations, each guest received an exclusive, luxury biscuit, decorated in bespoke marbled patterns of red, teal and grey icing.
The total of 600 biscuits took a day’s work in the kitchen, with each biscuit baked and decorated by hand with an individual message featuring the Noah’s Ark logo and The Winter Ball 2021.
Becky Seabright-King, owner and head baker at Lady Bakewell-Park, said: “It was a pleasure to play a part in The Winter Ball.
"Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice is such a worthy cause, and to play a small part in raising this fantastic amount of money is a real joy.
"All of our biscuits are made with the extra ingredients of love, care and attention to detail, so to make something special for an occasion like this is a real joy.”
