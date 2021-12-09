AN expert working at the University of Essex has said more restrictions will help to slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Virologist Dr Stathis Giotis, from the School of Life Sciences at the university, established a new research group with a primary focus on SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain which causes Covid-19.

With a background in veterinary medicine, Dr Giotis’s expertise focuses on the cross species transmission of viruses.

His recent work has concentrated on the mechanisms that the bat influenza H17N10 virus utilises to enter into the cells of mammals.

Dr Giotis said: “The reasonable thing to do for the new variant, is to slow down its spread to the population and gain time for researchers to learn more about it.

“The stricter measures likely to be announced by the PM will help control the spread of the Omicron strain.

“The first reports on Omicron show that the new heavily mutated variant spreads faster and causes a milder disease.

“Scientists still don’t have conclusive evidence whether all other existing vaccines are effective against Omicron.”

The warning comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons yesterday following footage revealing officials laughing about a Downing Street Christmas Party.

Mr Johnson continued to deny a party had been held but apologised“unreservedly for the offence that it has caused” and “for the impression that it gives”.

Apology: Boris apologised for the video during the PMQs in the House of Commons on December 8 (PA)

MP for Harwich and North Essex Sir Bernard Jenkin stressed he did not know of, or attend, any party.

He said: “Whether there was a party is a hypothetical question and the Prime Minister has done the only thing he could do to bring clarity to this.

“He has asked the Cabinet Secretary to conduct an investigation and has apologised, because the impression this has given to the public is extremely unfortunate

“We will just have to wait until the investigation has concluded.”

In the seven days to December 2, Colchester recorded 1,219 new cases, with a rate of 618.2 per 100,000.

Tendring recorded 783 cases, with 531.4 per 100,000.