A FRUSTRATED driver has told of her three year battle with the DVLA.

Student Lauren Hodges, 31, was left without a licence for nine months due to on-going delays with the DVLA.

She cares for her 86-year-old grandmother and said being unable to drive had been like losing a limb.

The problems first started in 2018 when she had a stress related seizure. She informed the DVLA, who requested she have a medical check up.

She had the first medical in October 2019 and was told to have another but couldn’t because of the first pandemic lockdown.

Lauren said: “The DVLA said I could only use their franchise doctors. I offered to pay for my own private doctors but this was declined.

“I tried to contact their doctors but got no answers, then I tried calling DVLA daily but got no response.”

Lauren has an auto immune disease which affects her joints, skin and walking.

She followed up with DVLA in November 2020, then left the issue until March this year.

But on March 11, 2021, her licence was revoked because she had not taken the further medical.

Lauren, who lives in Clacton, appealed but had to reapply for her licence, having to send her licence to DVLA three times.

Lauren added: “Firstly, DVLA sent my licence back was because I hadn’t ticked the box saying I wear glasses, I accept that.

“Secondly, they said the picture wasn’t acceptable because I was wearing a headband. I used this picture before and DVLA advised I could still drive whilst they investigated, then I received a third request for my licence.

“I sent my licence back again and got a letter saying DVLA was contacting my GP.”

Lauren’s GP said there is no reason why she could not drive since she has had no epileptic episodes since 2018.

Lauren finally received her licence back last week.

But she was left frustrated by the continued delays.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “There are delays with more complex cases like those involving medical issues.

“However, there has been an update in this case that the individual should know about.”