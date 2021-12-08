TV personality Gemma Collins has become victorious at the Oxford Union after winning a debate about Christmas food.

Gemma argued her case last night for new and modernised Christmas food against European Debate Championship quarterfinalist, Samuel Scheuer.

The celeb pitted her stance on behalf of Sainsbury's arguing that it is time to set new traditions to match the changing taste of the younger generations.

The 40-year-old said it was a 'dream come true' to debate.

Gemma said: “I had a brilliant time debating at the Oxford Union, it was an absolute dream come true for me. Although I had a very skilled opponent who made some excellent points, the union voted in favour of modern Christmas dinners – so I won.

"This shows that the nation really is moving towards more modernised Christmas dinners and I think we should all embrace that. I’ll definitely be tucking into the Sainsbury’s Brussel Sprout and Parsnip Bhajis on Christmas Day.”

The heated debate uncovered why the much-anticipated festive feast is proving more divisive than ever, with the average household serving up at least three main dishes to please everyone at the table.

European Debate Championship quarterfinalist, Samuel Scheuer and Gemma Collins

Surveys show that two thirds (66 per cent) of people claim they’ve cooked an additional alternative main dish to a classic turkey for those who want a break from tradition, with beef (19 per cent) seafood (18 per cent) and meat-alternatives (18 per cent) all rising in popularity.

Gemma's knock-out closing speech saw her emerge from the chamber triumphant, saying: “We should embrace the newness, new taste, new traditions."

