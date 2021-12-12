Animal loves can enjoy the experience of taking a stroll with an alpaca at locations across Essex.
Each experience is an Instagrammable day out, with plenty of photo opportunities.
The mammals hail from south America and have an average lifespan of 20 years.
They are closely related to llamas but are much smaller in size.
So if you love alpacas or have a loved one who would enjoy the experience here are some suggestions:
Lathcoats Farm
The All Things Alpaca at Lathcoats Farm, Chelmsford, is an hour long experience.
It includes a 15-minute introduction to the alpacas and a 45-minute trek leading your alpaca through the beautiful orchards at the farm.
Prices start at £22 for children and £32 for adults. Find out more at https://www.visitessex.com/things-to-do/all-things-alpaca-ltd-p1490821
Blackwater Alpacas
The venue in Bradwell-Juxta-Coggeshall offers alpaca walking experience – and you might event get to see the pygmy goats.
The owners plan to run their walking experiences on weekends from April 2022 until September 22.
It could make the perfect Christmas present for a loved one.
Visit balckwateralpacas.co.uk.
Madash Alpacas
The site in Earls Colne has a herd of alpacas and offers two difference experiences.
Visitors can enjoy a stroll with the alpacas or just meet them.
It is open everyday from March until October and Fridays to Mondays from November to February.
Experiences must be prebooked and gift vouchers are available.
