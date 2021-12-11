A ROAD in Colchester is set to close for 87 days.

King George Road will close from its junction with Pownall Crescent to its junction with Queen Mary Road (including the spur) on Tuesday, January 4.

The closure will be in place while carriageway strengthening works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Drivers should also be aware of a 39-day road closure in Tiptree.

Factory Hill is set to close from its junction with Station Road to its junction with the roundabout at Honey Lane on Tuesday, January 4.

This is while Anglian Water carry out new connection works.

Essex County Council will be carrying out a drainage works programme in Copford.

This will close Easthorpe Road from its junction with Well Lane to its junction with Rectory Road for five days.

The closure is scheduled to start on Thursday, January 6.

A road in Tendring is set to close for six days.

Frietuna Road, in Kirby Cross, will close from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Elm Tree Avenue on Wednesday, January 5.

This will take place while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council work crews.

Drivers should be aware of a three-day road closure in Clacton.

Beaumont Avenue will be closing from its junction with Coppins Road to its junction with St Osyth Road.

The closure commences on January 10.

This is while the county council carries out footway patching works.

Motorist should get ready for another three-day road closure.

Birch Park, Birch and Birch Road, in Layer de la Haye, will close from the junction with Garlands Road to the junction with Church Road.

This will take place from Wednesday, January 5, while County Broadband Ltd undertakes fibre optic broadband installation works.

The county council will be carrying out carriageway patching works in Colchester.

This project will involve Mill Road closing from its junction with Brinkley Grove Road to its junction with Maximus Drive on Wednesday, January 5.

The closure will be in place for three days.

A road in Little Horkesley is also set to close for three days.

Park Farm Road is set to close from its junction with Nayland Road to its junction with Vinesse Road from January 17.

This is also while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Vinesse Road in Little Horkesley is also set to close.

The road will be closed for five days from its junction with Bures Road to its junction with Park Farm Road.

It will commence on Thursday, January 6.

This will be in place while carriageway patching works are carried out.

Drivers should be aware of a five-day road closure in Thorpe-le-Soken.

Golden Lane will close from its junction with Colchester Road starting on December 13.

This is while UK Power Networks carries out new connection works.

