The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 82 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 21,363 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 21,281 on Monday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 621 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – up from 620 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 14,744 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 110,495 people had received both jabs by December 6 (Monday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.