A FESTIVE entertainment will be encouraging residents to hit their high notes while supporting a worthy cause.
Officers from the Tendring Police Community Team will be staging a Christmas Carol Concert at the Clacton Police Station in Beatrice Road next Thursday.
The event will kick off at 7pm with St. James' Church Choir joining for carols around the tree.
The concert, which was organised by officer Matthew Ladkin, was inspired by another police initiative - the Tendring Community Christmas Giving Tree project.
The initiative has been running for two years and has seen gifts delivered to more than 1,000 vulnerable children in the area.
Officers are currently appealing for small toys or gifts for children aged 0 to 2 and 10 to 16.
Officer Ladkin said:" The last two years have been absolutely awful and we all felt it.
"This concert is going to get the community back together and and get everyone in a festive spirit.
"This will also be the last chance for residents to donate their toys or gifts to the Tendring Police Community Giving Tree."
To donate visit Clacton police station between 9am and 5pm Morrisons Supermarket at Waterglade Retail Park.
