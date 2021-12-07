ST HELENA Hospice has been handed a boost in spreading the cheer to patients and their loved ones.
Fred Smith Christmas Trees is donating four trees to be put up and decorated throughout the hospice.
For some patients, this Christmas will be the last they spend with their friends and family.
The freshly cut firs provided by Fred Smith will create a special atmosphere.
Tim Smith, owner of Fred Smith Christmas Trees said: “We are always proud to support St Helena Hospice and the fantastic work they do in the community.
“We’re delighted to help spruce up the hospice at this special time of year, we have always supported St Helena Hospice at Christmas time and will continue to do so.”
Rachel Joy, fundraiser at St Helena added: “We’re so pleased to have the support of Fred Smith Christmas Trees again this year to help us make this Christmas a special one for patients and their families staying at the hospice this December.
“Alongside the trees and decorations, patients will enjoy a tasty Christmas dinner prepared by the amazing hospice kitchen team.”
After the festive period, the threes will be recycled as part of the St Helena hospice Christmas tree-cycle.
This is a service offered to all residents in postcode areas CO1 to CO9, CO11 and CO13 to CO16 in exchange for a small donation.
Volunteers will be collecting the trees on Saturday, January 8, 2022, and residents in those postcodes can sing up for the Christmas tree-cycle by visiting https://www.sthelena.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/events-and-challenges/treecycle-2022
