A HISTORIC seaside performing arts venue will mark the festive season throughout December with its legendary pantomime alternative.
The West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, is set to stage seven spellbinding performances of its beloved Christmas Show.
The annual extravaganza, which is always full of seasonal magic, uplifting songs and dances, and side-splitting comedy, will be headlined by funny-man Micky Zane.
The Christmas Show dancers and singers Mike Bradley and Vikki Lyons will also take to the stage and there will be a number performed by Kids from The Company.
Rob Mitchell-Gears, theatre manager, said: “Each year the creative team challenge themselves to make the show bigger and better and I think we deliver that.
“Not everyone wants to see a pantomime, so we’re proud to be able to offer something a little different for the Christmas period.
“This has been such a challenging year and we are so pleased to be able to offer some much-needed Christmas cheer to Tendring.”
The Christmas Show opens at 7pm next Thursday and then runs at 2pm and 7pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets cost £19, which includes a free pass for one child, over-60s can attend for £17.
To find out more information visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.
