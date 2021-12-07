A YOUNG girl has donated more than £100 in addition to toys and games to a life-saving organisation’s festive campaign.
Essie Whetlor, 7, who is a Brownie in the Girlguides, visited RNLI Clacton’s lifeboat station to hand over a host of presents for the charity’s Christmas Appeal.
She collected the items, which will be given to children having to spend time in hospital, after setting up a collection box in the town centre’s Pit Shop café.
Over a one-month period the inspiring and determined fundraiser also managed to generate more than £120 for the organisation’s annual initiative.
Tim Sutton, volunteer crew member for RNLI Clacton, said: “When the crew discovered what Essie had achieved, they were amazed to receive the gifts at the boat house, where Essie was able to see first-hand our lifeboats and meet some of the crew.
“One volunteer crew member said: ‘It was great to meet Essie down at our lifeboat station and we were all really impressed by her outstanding achievement of raising so much.’
“These presents will help children around our area to feel a little bit of Christmas magic even though they will be in hospital during the festive period. Thank you Essie, you are a star.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.