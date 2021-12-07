ORGANISERS have decided to pull the plug on a forthcoming alcohol event as a result of the renewed uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Colchester and North East Essex CAMRA has revealed its Winter Beer Festival, which was due to be held in January, will no longer be taking place.
Bosses have cited “logistical issues” surrounding the planning of an event during a pandemic in the winter as the reason for the cancellation.
A spokesman for Colchester and North East Essex CAMRA said: “With beer festivals now allowed again, the priority is the safety of our volunteers and our customers.
“With this in mind we are sad to announce we will not be holding a beer festival in January - we know this will be a disappointment to you all.
“But with pubs still recovering from the pandemic, we would encourage those planning to visit the festival to visit their locals pubs instead and support them.”
The community group’s popular Summer Beer Festival, however, is still currently scheduled to go ahead from June 1 until June 4 at Colchester Arts Centre.
To find out more information about the CAMRA events and to keep up-to-date with any changes visit colchesterbeerfestivals.co.uk.
