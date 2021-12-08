A FORMER academy trust boss who was banned from running schools says his education credentials have been reinstated after a court case was dropped.

Nardeep Sharma, who was previously in charge of The Thrive Academy Partnership Trust, was banished from the sector by the Department of Education last September.

After the ban was put in place, Mr Sharma was given three months to appeal, which he did, and a court date was set for October 26 this year.

However, according to the former schools boss, two weeks prior to the trial the Government pulled out and dropped the case.

Innocent - Nardeep Sharma and Catherine Hutley, who were both suspended from The Thrive Academy Partnership Trust in 2018

Mr Sharma, whose dad was a teacher and who was handed an OBE in 2017 for services to education, says the truth has prevailed.

“It is a relief that both me and Catherine have been proven innocent, which is what we have been saying all along, so I am pleased about this outcome,” he said.

“It has been a very upsetting and traumatic period for me and my family, and I have not been able to work during that time, but I am no longer banned.

“Whistle-blowers should be protected not persecuted and I think it would still seem sensible that a public inquiry take place around the trust.”

The Government’s initial ruling, which accused Mr Sharma of financial misconduct, came after he and executive principal Catherine Hutley were suspended in March 2018.

It also followed the super-head’s decision to remove himself from his £130,000-a-year position all together roughly seven months later.

The problematic trust, which ran Philip Morant School and College, in Colchester, and the Colne Community School, in Brightlingsea, subsequently dissolved.

Mr Sharma is now toying with the idea of returning to the county and the education sector after being prevented from exercising his passion.

Mr Sharma added: “I loved working in Essex, I really did, and I do miss being in education, so I might go back into it.

“I think I would like to become a headteacher as all the CEO stuff is just too far divorced from the children – and I loved working with the children.”

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.