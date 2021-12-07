Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Milo

Milo (RSPCA)

Gender – Male

Age – Five years old

Breed – Crossbreed/unknown

Colour – Brown

Joey is a sweet, affectionate and intelligent dog who loves to learn new things.

He seeks a lot of reassurance from his human companions and will prefer to be involved in everything that happens.

At the start he would need new adopters to be around all of the time to slowly teach him that it is okay to be alone, with the expectation that this could take some time.

If you want to adopt Milo you can view his full profile here.

Bindi

Bindi (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age – Unknown

Breed – Terrier crossbreed

Colour – Tan

Bindi is a very affectionate dog around humans and would like a home with plenty of company, just not cats.

She’s proven to be quite confident living in a multi-dog foster home, and very much enjoys romps in the park.

There’s not a lot of background history for her, so adopters must have children who are aged 12 and over in the house.

If you want to adopt Bindi you can view her full profile here.

Vince

Vince (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender – Male

Age – One year

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Black and white

Vince is a cat who has been a little nervous settling into cattery life, so will need a quiet home that will allow him to settle.

He will quickly thrive and his confidence will really grow and be a really sweet and loving boy in the right environment.

If you want to adopt Vince you can view his full profile here.

Smudge

Smudge (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender – Female

Age – Not specified

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – White with tortoiseshell patches

Smudge arrived in the care of Danaher Animal Home after being abandoned with her five kittens.

Now she is done with mothering duties she is looking for her forever home.

She is a sweet cat who loves a fuss and exploring. It would be preferable to have her as the only pet in the house as she likes her own space.

If you want to adopt Smudge you can view her full profile here.