GENEROUS shop staff will be bringing Christmas treats to Girl Guides in Tendring following a successful campaign.

The Original Factory Shop at the Triangle, in Frinton, has raised more than £180, which will be given to the hard-working scouts ahead of Christmas.

The money was raised by kind-hearted members of the community who used the shop's charity box to donate.

Donations were also made from the shop's charity fund when customers swiped their club member cards or bought a carrier bag.

Chelsea Waldock, assistant manager at the shop, said: "We’re really excited that us and our customers have helped to raise £187.82 for girls guiding our chosen charity.

"What they do is invaluable for all the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.”

There are more than 400 Guiding girls who cover areas in and around Clacton, Frinton and Harwich.

Lisa Staras, division commissioner for Girlguiding in Tendring, said: "With the support of local businesses like the Original Factory Shop, it enables us to carry on being positive and spreading the work of Girlguiding.

"We have been presented a cheque and money from this donation will go towards giving treats to the girls and volunteers in the future."