A WOMAN has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car outside a petrol station in Clacton.
The woman, aged in her 50s, required treatment following a collision with the vehicle in Old Road.
The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Friday, November 26, but details were not released by the police until today.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage to a collision in Clacton.
"A collision occurred at Old Road on the section of road between Knox Road and London Road.
"An unknown vehicle drove along Old Road onto the A133, also known as London Road.
"As the vehicle came around the bend opposite the Esso Garage, it collided with a woman pedestrian.
"The woman, 50s, suffered serious injuries."
The driver was described as a young, white man who was bald.
He was wearing a grey jacket.
The spokesman added: "We would also like the driver to contact us too.
"We are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage which would be useful for us to contact us."
Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.
