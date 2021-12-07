A SEAFRONT kiosk has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Kiosk 3, in Marine Parade West, Clacton, was given the maximum score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Tendring's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.