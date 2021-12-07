A PASSENGER train has struck a car, causing major disruption to railway services between two Essex villages.

Crews were called to a level crossing in Frating Abbey Farm Road, Frating, after reports that a passenger train had hit a car.

It is believed the incident happened at around 7.20am.

Greater Anglia have confirmed there were 50 people on board the train at the time, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATES HERE.

Incident Commander Dave Bond said:"We believe the car ended up on the level crossing after skidding on some ice.

"The driver was then unable to move her vehicle before the next train came through the crossing.

"Thankfully the driver escaped from her car before the train arrived, and although the train struck the car, there are no injuries to the vehicle driver, the train driver or any passengers.

"We're now working in partnership with other agencies and waiting for instructions from the Railway Incident Officer on our next steps to clear the scene and make sure it's safe.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time before the train can be moved so please avoid the area."

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "A train shuttle services will be operating between Walton and Thorpe Le Soken.

"A limited rail replacement bus service is now operating between Colchester and Clacton."

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said:" The 07.05 Clacton-on-Sea to London Liverpool Street service struck a car at Frating Level Crossing, between Great Bentley and Alresford.

“The incident is being investigated, but we believe icy road conditions caused a car to be shunted on to the tracks and it was clipped by a passing train and came to a stand near a derelict outbuilding. Nobody was injured.

“There were around 50 passengers on board, who were transferred onto another train to be taken to Colchester.

“Buses were in operation while British Transport Police and Essex Fire and Rescue service attended the scene.

“Anyone who was affected by the delays can claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk”

If you were one of the passengers on the train, you can email viktoria.yordanova@newsquest.co.uk