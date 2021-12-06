The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 288 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 21,281 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 6 (Monday), up from 20,993 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 135,592 over the period, to 10,515,239.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 620 people had died in the area by December 6 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 14,729 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 110,442 people had received both jabs by December 5 (Sunday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.