THE Stour Choral Society hosted their only concert of 2021 entitled Christmas Spectacular.
The event took place at Mistley Parish Church on Saturday, December 4, and it marked the 50th anniversary of the Stour Choral Society.
Their first joint concert was held in December 1971 with 65 people singing Part I of The Messiah.
This occasion featured music from Handel Messiah’s ‘All we like sheep’ to Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’, with plenty of carols and recitations in between.
Performers ranged from young aspiring singers to seasoned choristers, who performed to a full church that applauded them enthusiastically.
All covid regulations were fully complied with and the event was directed by Susie Hyman.
Ms Hyman was accompanied by Stephen Smith’s versatility on the electric organ and keyboard when necessary.
The Stour Choral Society peforms several places around Essex, including churches and halls in Manningtree, Mistley, Dedham, East Bergholt, Frinton and Clacton.
