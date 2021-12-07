A MAN who disclosed two women’s private sexual photographs and sent them hate-filled messages has been spared prison.

Peter Ford, 37, made 19 phone calls to one woman without disclosing his caller ID and left six voicemail messages.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court previously heard some of the messages had a racist nature or threatened violence towards her.

Sharon Hall, prosecuting, said this woman reported: “He said he was going to travel to my home and threatened to smash my face in and cause murders.”

In March, Ford also “bombarded” another woman with more than 200 messages and voicemails.

The court heard many of the messages were “abusive and unpleasant”, one telling her to “go and kill herself ”.

The court heard she was told by Ford “just know you’re going to get battered by a girl in front of me, that’s not a threat, that’s a promise’.”

Ms Hall said: “Whilst she was being bombarded with these messages she feared if she blocked him that would encourage him to escalate his behaviour.”

The court heard Ford also shared private sexual photographs of each woman without their consent.

One of the victims said they now suffered heavily with anxiety as a result of the harassment and disclosure of the image.

She has since been prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

Ford appeared in court and admitted two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs, one count of harassment and one count of racially aggravated harassment.

His solicitor Robert Batchelor said he was “relatively lightly convicted” and had not been before the courts for around ten years.

Ford, of Marine Parade East, Clacton, appeared at the same court for sentence.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment, suspended for a year, and ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Restraining orders lasting until November 2022 were imposed, banning contact with both women.

He must pay £105 in prosecution costs and a £128 victim surcharge.