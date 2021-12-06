AN inspiring young girl who is battling cancer has helped a life-saving organisation collect gifts for poorly children likely to spend the festive season in hospital.

Molly Burford, 9, who attends Holland Haven Primary School, in Holland-on-Sea, has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since being diagnosed in 2020.

The rare form of cancer only impacts 790 people every year and can progress very quickly and aggressively.

As a result, Molly knows all too well what it is like to spend days on end in health facilities away from her family while receiving vital treatment.

Drawing on her own experiences, the young campaigner, alongside her supportive school friends, has collected a huge number of chocolate boxes for RNLI Clacton.

The gifts were donated to the non-profit organisation’s Christmas Appeal after volunteer crew members from the Clacton lifeboat station were invited to meet Molly.

Sue Bardetti, headteacher at Holland Haven Primary School, has now praised Molly and school friends’ desire to do something for other young people in need.

She said: “We have been so impressed by Molly’s determination to help others that we were delighted to support Clacton’s Christmas Appeal.

“It really does show that when our community, in our case the children of our school, when we work together we can help make life better for others.

“We are proud of all the children that have worked hard to collect so many gifts.”.

The RNLI’s annual campaign, which has been running for the last 12 years, is designed to give those in hospital over the festive period a spirit-lifting present.

Everything from Christmas chocolate selection boxes and new games to playful toys and informative books can be donated to the initiative.

Tim Sutton, volunteer crew member for RNLI Clacton, said: “We distribute these to a number of hospices, care homes and hospitals and our aim is to bring a little magic to everyone spending time in hospital at Christmas

“RNLI Clacton would like to thank everyone who has donated this year. These gifts will surely put a smile onto the faces of children spending time away from home.”