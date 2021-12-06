People across Essex have appeared in court to face charges relating to breaking coronavirus restrictions.

These four people have all been handed £1,100 fines for breaking the rules.

Their cases were heard in court in the last three months.

Rowan Smith, 22, of Pentland Avenue, Chelmsford, was handed the fine for taking part in an indoor gathering of more than two people in Bournemouth on December 1 last year.

At Weymouth Magistrates’ Court the case was proved via the single justice procedure and she was fined £1,100.

Smith must also pay a £110 victim services fund and £90 costs.

Jeremy Obeng, 27, of Gumley Close, Grays, was fined after participating in a gathering of more than two people outdoors in a tier 4 area on March 3.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court the case was proved via the single justice procedure and he was fined £1,100.

He must also pay a £110 victim services fund and £100 costs.

Roberto Laurentiu Barbura, 23, of Fennells, Harlow, was fined for travelling from away from where staying in Southampton on January 22.

At Weymouth Magistrates’ Court the case was proved via the single justice procedure and he was fined £1,100.

He must also pay a £110 victim services fund and £90 costs.

William Eke, 26, of Trotwood, Chigwell, was fined for participating in a gathering of two or more people indoors in a tier 4 area on January 1.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court the case was proved via the single justice procedure and he was fined £1,100.

He must also pay a £110 victim services fund and £100 costs.