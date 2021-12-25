X Factor singer Stevi Ritchie was the star of the show as Clacton marked its Christmas lights switch on, back in 2016.
The annual event in the town centre welcomed Colchester’s Stevi who was also appearing in Clacton’s pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.
The event involved four hours of festive singing and dancing before Stevi had the honour of switching on the Pier Avenue illuminations.
Entertainment came from the Royalette Twirling Team, Clacton Ukuleles and Cl Cheerleaders. There was also music from singers Gabrielle, Essex Vocal Services, Tuppence and trio Stu Ross, Viv and Lawrie.
Stevi performed across the festive season at the Princes Theatre, playing Chester the Jester. He found fame on TV’s X Factor where he was mentored by Simon Cowell and finished in sixth place overall.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.