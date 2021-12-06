A HARD-WORKING shop manager and his team of volunteers are proud to fly the flag for a children’s hospice in Essex.
Nigel Entwistle runs the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) shop in North Road, Great Clacton.
It is one of five in the county, with two in Colchester, and others in Dovercourt and Halstead.
The Clacton shop is particularly popular because it stocks a range of good-quality furniture, from wardrobes and cupboards to sofas, beds, tables and chairs.
The team also accept and sell electrical items and white goods like washing machines, dishwashers, fridges and freezers.
“We’re very proud of our shop,” said Nigel, 38.
“We’ve got plenty going for us but a lot of people might not realise we have a furniture showroom with a great selection at amazing prizes.
“We also collect furniture for free, which is a real plus-point.
“We stock such a variety and it’s of high quality. We inspect everything first and make sure soft furnishings like mattresses and sofas comply with fire regulations, in addition to being in a good, saleable condition.”
The Clacton store has its own van, which is used to collect donations and deliver sold items to customers.
To book a furniture collection, call 01255 446999.
