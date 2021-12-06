TV star Stacey Solomon has shared adorable pictures of her family after decorating their front door for Christmas.
The Loose Woman star, who have birth to daughter Rose earlier this year, posed alongside her partner Joe Swash and sons Leighton, Zach and Rex.
Their dogs Peanut and Theo also feature in the snaps.
The star and her family regularly create displays outside their front door based on the seasons.
For Christmas it features a sleigh, baubles and lights and animals including a deer and a fox.
Stacey, Joe and the family moved to their Essex home in March this year.
Sharing the sweet pictures on Instagram Stacey said: “Hello winter. Our first Christmas door at Pickle Cottage and Rose’s first front door (outside my tummy).
“Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our coats. So excited and a little bit emotional about our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas in Pickle Cottage…
“Let the festive adventures begin pickles. Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from all of us. Ps Theo and Peanut give me life.”
