RESIDENTS in Harwich still have time to pick up a winter warmth pack to help stay cosy and well as temperatures drop.
Community Voluntary Services Tendring is currently running its annual Winter Warmth project across the district, funded by the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group,
It aims to help prevent illness and keep people warm during the winter.
This includes ensuring people are warm and well-fed, supported with access to resources and products, a severe weather response, and training for staff and volunteers to give practical support.
As part of this, the project offers free winter packs including a hat, gloves, scarf, water bottle and blanket.
The packs are on offer to Harwich residents that are older, on low incomes and benefits, have a life-limiting illness or disability, carers, and homeless people.
Lee Knight, from CVST, said: “These packs are a great way to keep warm during the colder months and, in turn, help keep well by preventing illnesses people are more susceptible to when cold for prolonged periods.
“If you are eligible then give us a call to reserve your pack.”
Once booked, packs can be collected from the CVST Harwich Hub in Dovercourt.
To book a pack call 01255 425692 or visit cvstendring.org.uk/winter-warmth/.
