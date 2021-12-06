Winds of up to 50mph are set to batter Essex tomorrow, latest forecasts show.
Storm Barra will hit the UK on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather throughout Monday, the Met Office said.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which covers all of Essex.
The wind speed is set to hit 30mph from about 12pm tomorrow across parts of Essex.
This is expected to rise throughout the afternoon with gusts of 50mph expected in Colchester around 6pm.
In Southend wind speeds are expected to reach 47mph while in Clacton they could reach 53mph.
Frank Saunders is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.
"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”
Read more:
- Essex Police volunteer Active Citizens awarded the British Red Cross for charity work
- Driving offences: More than £3,500 fines and 52 points to drivers in October
Storm Barra - the second named storm of the season - is a name selected as part of the Name Our Storms collaboration with Irish forecasters Met Éireann and Dutch forecasters KNMI.
According to the Met Office this is what to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.