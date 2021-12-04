More than 200 drivers were arrested for drink and drug driving offences last month - figures have revealed.
Essex Police arrested 133 drivers for drink drive offences and a further 77 drivers for drug driving offences.
In total, police have arrested 1,239 drink drivers and 981 drivers who were over the drug drive limit this year to 30 November.
This figure comes just one day before police launched their Christmas anti-drink drive campaign, where Head of Roads Policing, Adam Pipe, asks the Essex public not to drink and drive this festive period.
He said: “Alcohol and driving doesn’t mix. Don’t let it ruin your festivities, leaving your loved ones at home waiting for you to be released from custody, or worse, never coming home at all.
“The consequences of drink driving can be life-changing – it could lead to you losing your licence, your career, your home. Or worse, it could cost you or someone else their life. “It won’t just affect you; it will affect your partner, your parents and your children. “Imagine the face of your child on Christmas morning as they open their present, but you’re not there.
“Your presence means the world to them, why wouldn’t you want to be there for them? This Christmas, make your present, their presence."
