A THIEF has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after trespassing at a gym.
Daniel Fricker, 27, of Old Road, Clacton, was found guilty of theft following a trial at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Fricker entered Anytime Fitness in Hertford on March 2019 with the intent to steal, the court heard.
He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £278 compensation and £400 costs.
