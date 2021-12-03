VOLUNTARY and community organisations across Tendring have been awarded grants totalling almost £130,000.

Working with GP Primary Choice and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), on behalf of Tendring Together, has announced grants to 21 organisations.

Known as the North East Essex Hyperlocal Fund, the money is aimed at supporting the development of local activities that improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Particular focus is on improving mental health, physical health and physical activity in a bid to reduce loneliness, obesity, suicide and help with the management of long-term conditions.

Mistley Kids Club has been awarded £2,202 towards its new weekend provision offering play and respite for children with additional needs and their parents.

Claire Moss, manager of the club, said: “This funding is fantastic news for us.

“Our Saturday Club, which launched in October, came about because of there isn’t much provision about for families with children who have additional needs.

“We are doing it once a month for 40 children and it gives the parents time to go and do whatever they want to, knowing their child is safe and having fun.

“The parents really appreciate it, it’s a lifeline for families.

“This funding will help us with the cost of the hall, staffing and resources such as arts and crafts supplies for the children.”

Tendring Stroke Support Services was awarded £10,000 for its work with Colchester and Clacton Hospital neurological teams to support the onward journey for stroke survivors.

Rosemary Garrey, director of operations, said: “This work is vital for people that have had a stroke.

“When someone is discharged from hospital there is no specialist care, physiotherapy services end.

“If you think they are at home with no support – emotional support is also vital and people don’t recognise that.

“But you need well-funded services.

“This grant means we are able to bring that specialist care into what we do.”

Sharon Alexander, chief officer for CVS Tendring, said: “We are delighted to announce this funding, on behalf of Tendring Together.

“These organisations provide incredible support and life-changing services to residents in Tendring, and we are grateful to be part of that by helping them in their work with these grants.”

Grants of between £2,000 and £10,000 were awarded to Abberton Rural Training, Cobnuts Cooperative, Colchester Arts Centre, Deafblind UK, First Aid for Adults, Firstsite, Headway Essex, hope@trinity Day Centre for the Homeless and Vulnerable, Hope for Tomorrow, Inclusion Ventures, Lads Need Dads, Mistley Kids Club, Next Chapter, Short-Term Wheelchait Loan Charity, Tendring Specialist Stroke Services, Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services CIC, The London Bus Theatre Company, The Robin Cancer Trust, Uturn4support, Your Living Room CIC, and InterAct Chelmsford Ltd.