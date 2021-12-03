A DRUNK arsonist who “spontaneously” started a fire at the only entrance and exit to a block of flats has been deemed a dangerous offender and jailed for four years.

Thomas McGinn, 38, was spotted on CCTV entering the communal area of the building in Carnarvon Road, Clacton, on April 1.

He left minutes later and the glow of a fire was captured by the cameras.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the building housed two flats occupied by families.

A mother was awoken by her partner and told they needed to get the children and leave, with an alarm ringing and the communal area full of smoke.

The court heard it is likely a magazine was lit by McGinn and left to burn, with smoke alarms saving the lives of the occupants.

Judge David Turner QC called the case “disturbing and perplexing”, with his motives for starting the fire remaining a mystery.

Kevin Toomey, mitigating, said McGinn had no memory of setting the fire when he was arrested, but acknowledged what he had done after viewing the CCTV footage.

“That causes him great distress,” he said.

“Equally, it’s a matter that could have been so much worse.

“Thankfully, and luckily for him, his behaviour did not have more serious consequences.

“All of this of course stemming from his difficulties with alcohol which are now very long-standing.

“He’s been drinking for 20 years or so heavily and for the last ten years particularly heavily.”

McGinn, of Colne Road, Clacton, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Judge Turner said a victim impact statement detailed how the mother found the fire to be “the most awful thing that has happened to her and her family”.

He said: “She describes, graphically, the flat and the exit, the only exit through which she and her family could get to safety, being on fire.

“This was without question an utterly terrifying experience and the risk of serious harm and death I’m entirely satisfied was high here.”

Deeming McGinn to be a dangerous offender, he imposed a four year prison sentence, with an extended licence period of three years.

He added: “It is stating the obvious to say, the dangers here were simply immense.

“This was grave misconduct with life-threatening consequences.”

-

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

Keep up to date with all the latest crime and court news with our dedicated Facebook page.