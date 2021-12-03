A WOMAN has been slapped with a fine after failing to wear a seat belt while on the passenger seat of a car.

Caroline Joanna Pierson, 43, of Castle Road, Clacton was found to riding in the front seat of a Ford Transit in Little Clacton on April 24 but was not wearing a seat belt.

Pierson was fined £50 by Basildon's Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

She was told she must also pay costs of £90.