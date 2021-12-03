COUNCIL bosses have approved plans for a new discount chain to take over Clacton’s former Marks and Spencer shop.

One Below has taken over the prominent Pier Avenue site, which has been empty since M&S closed its doors three years.

The retail giant closed its shop in the town as part of a programme to reshape its estate in the face of online competition.

The building was bought by Tendring Council for £3.1million the year before Marks and Spencer closed, but a lease remains in place until 2027.

The closure prompted concerns the town centre would be left with a large empty store for years to come.

But the council has now approved plans from M&S to sub-let the building to discount store One Below until the end of its lease.

Tendring Council said that as M&S has remained the main tenant of the site, there has been no loss of income to the council while the town centre building has been vacant.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said: “This is a positive situation for everyone – One Below gets a new presence in Clacton which will help to reinvigorate the town centre, and although the rent to the council was still coming from M&S it was never a good look having an empty and unused building.

“We look forward to One Below coming to Clacton, and seeing this strategically significant retail premises brought back into use.”

The council said it has longer-term plans for area including proposals for a covered market, start-up business units and covered walkway linking Pier Avenue and Jackson Road.

The plans formed part of the recent Levelling-Up Fund bid proposal submitted to government.

The council said while it was unsuccessful in the first round of the Levelling-Up Fund, feedback from the government was “very positive” and the authority is preparing for future funding opportunities.

Clacton Town Partnership chairman Graham Webb previously said that people may be concerned about having “yet another” discount store in Clacton.

“It’s still better that anyone is investing in the town and that we don’t have an empty shop,” he added.