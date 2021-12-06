A SEATED dance group in Jaywick is celebrating after being awarded a grant to fund it for a whole year.
Run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring, the Jaywick Seated Dance class started in 2019 as a taster session during a weight loss group.
It was so popular the attendees asked for it to become a weekly class.
With funding from Active Essex the class was financially supported until this month.
Now, a grant of £1,000 has been awarded to the group from the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, which will allow it to continue until next December.
Caroline Szabo, community development officer at CVST, said: “It’s great news we have funding to carry on this popular seated dance class for another year.
“It really helps residents who are unable to take part in more strenuous physical exercise to have fun while improving their overall fitness.
“Dance is a great way to keep fit and just because you can’t jump and twirl around the room doesn’t mean you should miss out.”
It means the sessions can run with just a £1 donation from attendees.
For more information about the sessions, held on Fridays at the Jaywick Community Resource Centre, visit cvstendring.org.uk/fun-and-gentle-exercise.
