KEY Clacton buildings and landmarks will be lit up to encourage suicide prevention.
From Monday, December 6 to Sunday, December 12, Clacton residents are lighting up buildings and landmarks with the colour green.
Green is the colour of world suicide prevention week, and this lighting up is part of the ‘Creating hope through light’ event.
It is a week long event and challenges Clacton residents to take the suicide prevention training.
The suicide prevention training focuses on three key elements: see the problem, say the words and signpost to support.
Jane Itangata, deputy director of mental health and inequalities for the Mid and South Essex and Care Partnership said: “Whether it is lighting a building green, talking to other people about preventing suicide or taking the training - you may help save someone’s life.”
Buildings that will be lit up in Clacton are Clacton town hall and Clacton pier.
If you would like to take the suicide prevention training or find out more information about the event, visit: https://letstalkaboutsuicideessex.co.uk/
You can also take part in the social media campaign by using the hashtag #CreatingHopeThroughLightEssex
