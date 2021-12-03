A host of landmarks in Essex will be lit up in green next week as part of a suicide awareness campaign.

The initiative, which is being jointly run by the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, will coincide with world suicide prevention week.

Organisers say it will be part of their own ‘creating hope through light’ campaign which aims to tackle the stigmas of suicide and mental health.

Essex residents will be invited to take a suicide prevention training programme as part of the event.

Bosses also hope it will highlight the mental health services available throughout the county.

Jane Itangata, Deputy Director of Mental Health and Inequalities, Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership said: "We want people from across mid and south Essex to challenge their friends, family, work colleagues, their communities and the organisations they work for to become a part of our ‘Creating hope through light’ event this December to help prevent and reduce suicides.

"Whether it is lighting a building green, talking to other people about preventing suicide or taking the training - you may help save someone’s life."

At some of the landmarks taking place in the event, people will have the opportunity to write messages to express feeling of empathy and reflect on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The landmarks in Essex which will be turning green are:

• Southend City Beach

• Basildon sign

• Essex County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

• County Hall, Chelmsford

• Brentwood Town Hall

• Craig Tyler trust Bench, Pitsea

• Clacton Town Hall

• Clacton Pier

• Colchester Castle

• Colchester Town Hall

• Southend Civic Centre

• Porters, Southend on Sea

• Saffron Walden Castle

• Epping Forest Civic Offices

• Basildon C2C train station

• Moot Hall, Maldon

• Harlow Civic Centre

• Rainbow Services Community Hub – Harvey Centre, Harlow

• St Pauls Church, Harlow

• Thameside, Thurrock