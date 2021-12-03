A DRUG driver who got behind the wheel with cannabis in his system has been hit with a £350 fine.

William Taylor, 22, was found to have driven a Vauxhall Corsa in Kings Parade, Holland-on-Sea, on June 1 while over the drug drive limit.

He was found to have 4.1mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg per litre.

Taylor, of Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, admitted one count of drug driving at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

He was banned from driving for a year, fined £350 and ordered to pay £105 in prosecution costs.