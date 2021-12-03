A VICTIM of child rapist and voyeur Danny-Jay Storey told how she "felt dirty" after he tried to record her in tanning salon changing room.

Storey, 37, of Spenser Way, Jaywick, was jailed for 16 years this week after being convicted of 11 offences, including four counts of raping a child.

Following Storey’s conviction, the victim of the attempted voyeurism said: “In some ways I felt dirty after what happened.

"But I am glad that Storey was identified, and the full extent of his offending was uncovered. The police brought that to an end.

"Now no-one else needs to suffer at his hands.

“I would like to thank Det Con Jeanine Atkins-Calver for all her support and updates throughout the investigation and trial.”

Child rapist butcher Danny-Jay Storey is jailed

The woman reported a mobile phone being held over the partition wall of her changing room at a salon in Clacton in February 2019.

The salon’s CCTV showed it was Storey, who was the tenant at A Wenn and Son Butchers in Clacton, who occupied the neighbouring booth.

He was arrested and an examination of his mobile phone found indecent images of children.

The discovery sparked an investigation which led to two victims being identified.

They both reported they were sexually abused by Storey when they were young girls.

Police also found two videos of changing rooms, one showing an unidentified woman undressing.

Storey was convicted of four counts of rape of a child, three counts of assaulting a child by penetration, one count of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of attempted voyeurism and one count of voyeurism following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court last month.

Det Con Atkins Calver, the investigating officer from Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The victims in this case have all shown incredible bravery in coming forward and reporting what had happened to them.

“They have been listened to and they have been believed.

“I hope they’re able to use this result to move forward.

“Danny Jay Storey is a dangerous sexual predator and will now face the foreseeable future behind bars. Essex is a safer place for it.”

On Thursday, Storey was sentenced to a total of 16 years in jail, plus an extra year on licence due to being a person of particular concern.

He will also be subject to a harm prevention order for 20 years and will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.