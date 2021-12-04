FAMOUS Essex jam makers were invited to Number 10 this week in a special festive event.

Downing Street transformed into a festive food and drink market on Tuesday (November 30) ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Wilkin & Sons' Tiptree Bus was invited to take part in the outdoor market showcasing the best of British businesses.

The business was one of just 12 others invited to the event as it has been making and exporting quality preserves since 1885.

The first batch of Tiptree jam was sold to a merchant in Australia and exporting has remained an important part of the business ever since.

Tiptree Bus at 10 Downing Street, photo credited to Matt Ling

Wilkin & Sons now exports to more than 60 countries across the world and brought in a turnover of £49 million in 2019 alone.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped on board the top deck of the Tiptree Bus to chat to Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director of Wilkin & Sons, where they spoke about the challenges and opportunities of exporting British products.

They also reflected on their last meeting in Japan where they had met at a British Trade Fair.

Mr Goodfellow said: "It was an honour to take our Tiptree Bus to 10 Downing Street and to be a part of this British food and drink festival.

"We enjoyed taking some of our Tiptree festive treats to Downing Street, such as Christmas Scones and festive Christmas Pudding Rum Fizz Cocktails, as well as tasty Mince Pies from Tiptree Patisserie."

Boris Johnson and Scott Goodfellow on the top deck of the Tiptree Bus - photo credited to Matt Ling

The Wilkin family have been farming at Tiptree in Essex since 1757 where they grow a wide range of traditional English fruits and use them to make conserves, condiments and other treats in their nut-free factory by the farm.

The business received its first Royal Warrant from George V in 1911 and remain Royal Warrant holders as purveyors of Tiptree Products to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Its products can be found globally and are available in fine retailers, premium hotels and quality airlines.

The small team enjoys seeing people share on social media where they have enjoyed their mini pots of Tiptree jam and marmalade all over the world.