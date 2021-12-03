CAMPAIGNERS are celebrating after plans to expand a company depot were recommended for be refusal.

Pallet Plus, at the Crossways Centre depot in Great Bromley, has submitted plans to Tendring Council to expand.

However, council planners have advised the planning committee to reject the bid from the freight distribution company when it meets on Tuesday.

The report states: “The proposal does not meet the criteria for being an acceptable location for an expanded storage and distribution use, and the proposal is considered to result in unacceptable highway safety impacts.

“Although it would not harm the landscape character, it is considered the proposal would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal would also harm the living conditions of the occupants of neighbouring dwellings.”

This has come as welcome news to Residents Against Commercial Expansion (RACE) which has strongly opposed the proposals.

Homeowners in Frating Road, Great Bromley, joined forces to form RACE.

The group’s chairman John Bartington said: “The increased lorry movements, night and day, have now become intolerable for villagers and the misery from floodlit forklift truck activities at night is unbearable.

“The location is grotesquely unsuitable, especially with far more suitable local sites available, but our concerns fall on deaf ears.”

However, Pallet Plus insists it is doing nothing wrong.

In response to complaints, managing director of Pallet Plus, Gary Rowe said: “Crossways has been an established haulage yard with permitted use for in excess of 40 years.

“We operate in compliance with the terms of our operator’s licence and certificate of lawfulness as approved by Tendring Council.”

The final decision on the proposal will be made during Tendring Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.