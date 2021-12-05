THESE are the roads in Tendring which have seen accidents involving cyclists.

It comes as new research by Boyes Turner found Essex had more accidents involving cyclists in 2020 than the majority of the country.

The research showed it ranked 12th with 263 incident.

Surrey was first with 493.

An interactive tool called Crash Map shows you where fatal, serious and slight cycling incidents have happened in your area by using the latest police and government data.

Data shows that more than 77 cycling incidents occurred in Clacton between 2016 and 2020.

Across Clacton Old Road and the roundabout joining St Osyth Road was one of the hotspots for accidents.

There have been three incidents on the roundabout and another three further along the road. All bar one were considered to be slight.

Five incidents have also been reported along Marine Parade with three considered serious.

There have been four incidents in close proximity to the A133 roundabout with St John’s Road. Three of the incidents are considered to be serious.

The data also included two fatal crashes.

In 2019 Susan McCann, 49, was on her way to Kinfauns Veterinary Centre when she cycled along a narrow corridor between the kerb and slow moving traffic in London Road, Clacton.

Her bike came into contact with a Mercedes lorry.

An inquest into her death heard Miss McCann was likely destabilised by the large backpack she was wearing at the time.

In 2020 Robert Elliott died after a crash involving his bicycle and a silver Ford Focus Ghia in Kings Avenue, at the junction with Salisbury Road in Holland on Sea.

In the Frinton and Walton area there were 14 incidents reported.

Two slight incidents were reported on the B1033 and two on Elm Tree Avenue.

In Walton three slight incidents were reported on Walton Road.

Across the area only one incidents was recorded at being serious – this happened on the junction of Green Lane and Hall Lane.

In Harwich, Dovercourt and Parkeston there were 28 incidents reported.

There were reported on the Parkeston Roundabout with two considered to be serious.

A further seven incidents were reported along the B1352 and Main Road with two considered to be serious.

Across Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford just four incidents were reported.

There was one slight incident on Cox’s Hill and a incident at the junction of the B1035 and B1352.

In Mistley there were two incidents – one serious and one slight – on the B1352.