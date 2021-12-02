A MAN from Clacton has avoided jail despite making a series of indecent images of a child.
Myles Trevor, 23, of Pallister Road, admitted three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child when he appeared before Humber Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard the charges related to one Category A image, ten Category B images and two Category C images. Category A images are the most serious.
He was handed three concurrent six-month sentences, which are suspended for two years.
Trevor must also participate in a rehabilitation programme and will be required to register with the police for seven years.
His mobile phone will be destroyed and he must pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.
