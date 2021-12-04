HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

Michael John Bareham

On the 17th of November, at home, age 74, after a short illness. Much loved Husband of Chris, Dad to Kate and Nick, Father in Law to Nikki and Pops to Grandsons Joseph and Dylan. Funeral service to take place at Weeley Crematorium on Monday 13th December at 10.15am. Family flowers only but donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK if desired. Family have suggested that as he was a keen photographer of black and white photos those colours be worn at the funeral if wished.

Marion (Aka Lady Marion) Jarentowski

Passed away on the 13th November 2021. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral to be held at Weeley Crematorium on Friday 17th December 2021, 11.45 service. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Gt Ormond St Hospital & RNLI (Clacton Branch) Donations entrusted to Kirby Cross & Frinton Funeral Service, 76 Frinton Rd, Kirby Cross, CO13 0LE

Peter Gregory

Peter Gregory of Oxford Road, sadly passed away on 13th November 2021 at home and will be greatly missed. The funeral service will take place at Weeley Crematorium on Tuesday 14th December at 11am. and afterwards at the Tavern in Holland-on-Sea. Donations if desired to the RNLI. If you know Pete, we would ask that you raise a glass in his memory. Any enquiries can be made to Lesley Barlow & Family. Tel 01255 222899

Stuart Robert Gentry

Suddenly passed away on Thursday 18th November, aged 58 years. Dearly loved Partner of Chrissy. Loving Dad to Ashley, Adam and Lisa. Step Dad to Alfie and a wonderful Grandad to 7 Grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday 16th December at 11am. Donations in memory of Stuart, if desired may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation. Titford Funeral Service, 151 Old Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 3AU, 01255 220066

Joan Keen

On 16th November peacefully in hospital Joan, formerly of The Parade Café, Walton-on-the-Naze aged 82 years. Much loved Mum, Nan and Sister. Funeral Service on Thursday 9th December at Weeley Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Joan may be sent to Walton & Frinton Branch RNLI c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE, Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Doreen Everett

Passed away peacefully on 12th November 2021, aged 85. Beloved Wife to the late Timothy Everett and much loved Mother and Grandmother. Doreen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service on Wednesday 15th December 2021 at Weeley Crematorium at 2.00pm.

Doreen Sylvia Patricia Beales

22.1.1929 - 14.11.2021 Our much loved mum, nan, great nan, great great nan and auntie passed away in Colchester Hospital on Remembrance Sunday. The funeral will take place on Friday 10th of December at 10.15 at Weeley Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations can be made to the R.N.L.I c/o Lesley Barlow & Family. Please wear something red as it was mums favourite colour.

John Edward Lee

17/11/1941 - 06/11/2021 Now at peace after a long hard fought battle with Dementia. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter and St Paul Church, St Osyth on 7th December 2021 at 11.30am. All friends welcome. John was known to love a Pink shirt, so any gentlemen that would like to wear one in his honour, please do. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Dementia UK or via John's online page https://john-lee-1941-2021.muchloved.com/

Stella Eileen Manning

Stella passed away peacefully on November 17th 2021, at Harwich Hospital aged 91 years. A wonderful loving Mother, Nanna and Nannie and a very dear friend. Funeral to take place at Weeley Crematorium on Friday 17th December 2021 at 10:15 am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to: Cancer Research UK c/o Lesley Barlow & Family TEL 01255 222899

Joan Caley

Died on 11th November, 2021. The Funeral Service took place at Southend-on-Sea Crematorium.

Maureen Weaver

Fell asleep on 28th October 2021. Much loved Wife of Dave. Loving Mum, Nan and Great Nan who will be sadly missed. Funeral service held on Friday 3rd December 2021.