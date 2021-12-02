Police are trying to track a man they want to speak to after a disturbance in an Essex park.
Essex Police have issued the CCTV image of the man who they need to speak to in connection with a disturbance in Central Park, Chelmsford.
It was reported two men were assaulted by another man at Oktoberfest around 8pm on October 2.
The man was described as being white, around 6ft tall, in his early 20s and of a stocky build.
He had light coloured, shaved hair and was wearing a white long sleeved top and light-coloured jeans.
A police spokesman said: "If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information that may help our investigation, please contact us.
"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote crime reference number 42/216739/21.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
