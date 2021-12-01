CLACTON’S new Christmas lights will be switched on at a special event this Saturday.

Fears had been raised there would be no festive lights this year due to a lack of funding, but Tendring Council stumped up £20,000 for illuminations to mark the town’s 150th anniversary.

The decorations, featuring five different festive designs, have been put up on 40 street lights along Pier Avenue and Station Road leading up to the town square.

The council said Christmas lights are usually funded by the Clacton Town Partnership, a non-profit group which promotes business and events in the town.

But due to the impact of Covid-19 on fundraising events and activities, the council stepped in just weeks ago to fund the lights.

A spokesman for the partnership said: “Despite being only being informed a couple of weeks ago that there would be any lights this year, along with the carnival association, we have managed to put together what looks to be a bigger event than normal.

“Singers, musicians, dancers, stars from both the Princes and Westcliff pantomimes will be there and Actual Radio will be joining us from 1pm until the end, with popular DJ Dom Atkins running the show.”

“They’ll be more stalls than usual to tempt people, so let’s have a huge Christmas party on the square.”

The light switch on takes place at 5pm.