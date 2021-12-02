A POPULAR seaside attraction provides a top quality experience for all the family according to leading experts in the field.

VisitEngland undertook a full day checking over all the facilities at Clacton Pier and the assessor was impressed with the improvements made since the last inspection.

Ruth Bolton decided the pier will once again retain its much sought after accreditation in the national scheme and it also achieved a higher overall quality score.

“This assessment took place against the backdrop of the 2020/21 global pandemic, but it is clear that the owners are committed to investing in the attraction and continue to be focused on improving the visitor experience year on year,” she said.

“Of the key areas assessed, staff has notably improved as well as the scores for attraction and catering.

“Clacton Pier delivers an enjoyable visitor experience providing entertainment and fun for the whole family.”

She added among the highlights were the friendly and cheerful staff, and the very good selection of indoor activities on offer.

Suggestions were made to encourage visits without an online booking on the website, as well as updated presentation in the seaquarium.

The pier will now be able to display the accreditation award for at least another two years before a further inspection is carried out.

Director Billy Ball said he was delighted the improvements and investment over the past three years were recognised by VisitEngland.

“We know there has been a massive transformation in our offer since the last assessment in 2018 and it is great to have that commented on by such a prestigious outside body,” he added.

“The accreditation gives residents and those travelling from further afield confidence in the standards they can expect from us.

“Inspections such as this keep you on your toes and make you want to drive the business forward.”

The pier also recently received a Food Standards Agency five star food hygiene rating.

Clacton Pier’s Christmas experience got off to a flying start at the weekend and will continue until December 23. Details of all packages can be found at clactonpier.co.uk